A stick of butter in video game form

Destiny is Bungie’s new killer app, from the creators of the Halo series. It’s a vast universe where humanity had spread out amongst the stars but now fights off extinction with the aid of “The Traveller,” a large extraterrestrial sphere that protects the last human city on Earth. I was able to get a chance to play the game while visiting Activision’s booth at E3 and the game is, in a word, incredibleamazingfantasticsogood.

There are three classes to choose from in Destiny: Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans. I chose Hunter, and this is what he looked like:

Pretty badass, huh?

So anyways, we got to play two matches on two different levels, 6 vs. 6. There was a moon level and a ruins level, each with very intricate details and clear geography. The game mode was called “Zones,” a more frenetic version of King of the Hill. There were three zones, and you could gain one or lose one at a moment’s notice. It was chaotic, but in a good way.

The controls were very intuitive. I don’t even have a PS4 (I’m a 360 guy myself) but I picked it up like it was second nature. Ahem, with an assist from a Bungie employee nearby with tips. Seriously, the Halo DNA is strewn throughout, making it a breeze to pick up at least for anyone who has played a shooter before.

The weapons selection was great, though I could have used more rumble/feedback. I’m sure there are settings to tinker with, but who has time for that when the fate of the human race is at stake?

I was excited about Destiny before but now I’m drooling for it. The game will be available for multiple platforms, but I may have to grab myself a PS4. To go along with my Xbox, of course (the more, the merrier). The Destiny First Look Alpha launches now, so visit GreatnessAwaits.com/Destiny for more details. Otherwise, the Beta begins on July 17th, 2014 on PS4 (with PlayStation Plus) and PS3 systems. Destiny itself launches September 9th, 2014 and can’t get here soon enough.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-JlSAid_dA