Dwayne Johnson wants YOU to follow his epic fitness and diet guide to becoming a warrior!

Watch Dwayne’s introduction video

http://youtu.be/CNMzD0UEQF4

Participate with your own tips and progress using #TeamHercules

About #TeamHercules:

#TeamHercules is a epic fitness, diet and motivational program driven by Dwayne Johnson. Follow Dwayne Johnson on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and visit www.TeamHercules.com over the coming weeks for exclusive workouts, diet tips and motivation from Hercules himself. Update with your own tips and progress with #TeamHercules.

Paramount Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures’ film HERCULES, starring Dwayne Johnson, bows on July 25th. Based on Radical Comics’ Hercules by Steve Moore, this ensemble-action film is a revisionist take on the classic myth, HERCULES. The epic action film also stars Golden Globe Winner Ian McShane, Rufus Sewell, Joseph Fiennes, Peter Mullan and Academy Award®-nominee John Hurt.

Official Team Hercules Site: www.TeamHercules.com

#TeamHercules