Press Release.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Marvel Studios,

Dolby ® Laboratories and Visa Signature

Join Forces to Find GUARDIANS OF GOOD—

Real “Guardians of the Galaxy” Who Better Their Communities

Through Service, Science or Innovation

Burbank, Calif. (June 11, 2014) –SEEKING REAL “GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY!” Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Marvel Studios, Dolby® Laboratories and Visa Signature are joining forces for a nationwide MARVEL’S “GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY”—GUARDIANS OF GOOD contest in conjunction with the August 1, 2014 release of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

MARVEL’S “GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY”—GUARDIANS OF GOOD invites real “Guardians of the Galaxy,” young men and women (ages 14-18) from across the United States, to share their stories of how they are bettering their communities through service, science or innovation, and gives them the opportunity to connect with a galaxy of Peer Guides—who are already doing great things—to learn from their successes. Entries will be accepted between June 11, 2014 and June 29, 2014.

http://www.marvelguardiansofgood.com. Application forms, eligibility requirements, official contest rules and more information are available at

Applicants for GUARDIANS OF GOOD will participate in online sessions with Peer Guides, who will include representatives from generationOn, Broadcom MASTERS®, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World” Ultimate Mentor Leadership Council. Peer Guide sessions are scheduled to take place between June 13, 2014 and June 21, 2014. The Peer Guides will discuss their personal stories of service, science or innovation as well as learnings and advice.

Following the Peer Guide sessions, all applicants will then submit a short video explaining how they are improving the galaxy and what inspiration and guidance they received from their Peer Guides. The five best video entries will be selected as winners.

The five winners will each receive: Two round-trip tickets to Hollywood, including hotel accommodations, from July 20 through July 23, 2014, to be on the red carpet at the World Premiere of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” on July 21, 2014; an invitation to the first-ever GUARDIANS OF GOOD INNOVATION & SERVICE SUMMIT on July 22at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, where professionals and peers will share their knowledge; a backstage tour of the Disneyland Resort; and a red-carpet screening of the film at a Dolby® AtmosTM Theatre in or near the winner’s hometown.

GUARDIANS OF GOOD INNOVATION & SERVICE SUMMIT is scheduled to include presenters from NASA/JPL, speaking on the monitoring and protection of Earth through asteroid detection and Earth-observing satellites and ensuring the safety of Mars spacecraft during a comet encounter, Disney Imagineers, generationOn, Broadcom MASTERS®, Discovery Science Center, & Disney Global Community Outreach.

http://www.marvelguardiansofgood.com. For more information about MARVEL’S “GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY”—GUARDIANS OF GOOD, please visit

About the Contest:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY . Void where prohibited. Contest commences on or about 6:00 AM PST on June 11, 2014 and ends at 11:59 PM PST on June 29, 2014 . Open only to persons who are 14-18 years of age and legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia and not employees of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, MARVEL, generationON or any of their parent, related or affiliated companies nor members of their households or immediate families . Limit one (1) entry per student. Winners must be able to travel on July 20, 2014. See Official Rules at www.marvelguardiansofgood.com for full eligibility and entry requirements, prize description, conditions and limitations . The official contest sponsor is Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. MARVEL, generationON or any of their parent, related or affiliated companiesLimit one (1) entry per student. Winners must be able to travel on July 20, 2014.. The official contest sponsor is Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

About the Movie:

From Marvel, the studio that brought you the global blockbuster franchises of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and The Avengers, comes a new team—the Guardians of the Galaxy. An action-packed, epic space adventure, Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the cosmos, where brash adventurer Peter Quill finds himself the object of an unrelenting bounty hunt after stealing a mysterious orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain with ambitions that threaten the entire universe. To evade the ever-persistent Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy truce with a quartet of disparate misfits—Rocket, a gun-toting raccoon, Groot, a tree-like humanoid, the deadly and enigmatic Gamora and the revenge-driven Drax the Destroyer. But when Quill discovers the true power of the orb and the menace it poses to the cosmos, he must do his best to rally his ragtag rivals for a last, desperate stand—with the galaxy’s fate in the balance.

Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which first appeared in comic books in Marvel Super-Heroes, Issue #18 (Jan. 1969), stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, with John C. Reilly, Glenn Close as Nova Prime and Benicio Del Toro as The Collector.

James Gunn is the director of the film with Kevin Feige, p.g.a. producing, and Louis D’Esposito, Alan Fine, Victoria Alonso, Jeremy Latcham, Nik Korda and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. The screenplay is written by James Gunn and Nicole Perlman. Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy”releases in U.S. theaters on August 1, 2014

About Marvel Entertainment:

marvel.com. © MARVEL Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world’s most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of over 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over seventy years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing and publishing. For more information visit:© MARVEL

About Dolby Atmos:

Dolby Atmos makes it easy for filmmakers to place or move specific sounds anywhere in the movie theatre, including overhead. As a result of this multi-dimensional sound, audiences feel as if they are inside the film, not merely watching it.

Introduced in April 2012, Dolby Atmos has been embraced by all the major Hollywood studios, seven Academy Award® winning directors, and 16 Academy Award® winning sound mixers, among others. More than 650 Dolby Atmos screens have been installed or committed to in more than 40 countries with more than 150 exhibitor partners. More than 120 films from 12 different countries have been or are scheduled to be released with Dolby Atmos sound since the first film debuted in June 2012.

Dolby Atmos has received technical achievement awards from both the Hollywood Post Alliance and the Cinema Audio Society. As the inventors of the only object-based audio format used in the cinema today, Dolby is working closely with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers in driving adoption of standards for object-based audio.

For the latest list of Dolby Atmos titles, visit dolby.com/atmosmovies. To learn more about Dolby Atmos, visit fandango.com/dolby.

About Dolby Laboratories:

dolby.com. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) creates audio, video, and voice technologies that transform entertainment and communications in mobile devices, at the cinema, at home, and at work. For nearly 50 years, sight and sound experiences have become more vibrant, clear, and powerful in Dolby®. For more information, please visit:

About Visa:

at . Visa Signature is a premium consumer payment card bringing cardholders benefits and perks that are important to them, and provide everyday value to enhance cardholder experiences. Benefits include complimentary 24-hour Visa Signature Concierge service, exclusive travel perks from the Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection, special fine wine and food experiences, and discounts at premium retailers. For more information, visit www.visa.com/signature . Visa Signature is a proud sponsor of the theatrical release of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy”. Visa Signature cardholders get access to exclusive movie ticket offers to movies like Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy”at www.Fandango.com/VisaSignature . Visa Signature is a premium consumer payment card bringing cardholders benefits and perks that are important to them, and provide everyday value to enhance cardholder experiences. Benefits include complimentary 24-hour Visa Signature Concierge service, exclusive travel perks from the Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection, special fine wine and food experiences, and discounts at premium retailers. For more information, visit

About generationOn:

www.generationon.org. GenerationOn is the youth service enterprise of Points of Light igniting the power of kids to make their mark on the world. GenerationOn inspires, equips and mobilizes over 750,000 youth annually to take action through generationOn service clubs, schools, youth organizations, campaigns and youth leadership initiatives. It also provides tools and resources to youth, families, youth practitioners and educators to help kids change the world and themselves through service. For more information, visit

About Broadcom Foundation:

Learn more at www.broadcomfoundation.org. Broadcom Foundation was founded to inspire and enable young people throughout the world to enter careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through partnerships with local schools, colleges, universities and non-profit organizations. Broadcom Foundation is the proud sponsor of the Broadcom MASTERS®, a program of Society for Science & the Public – a science and engineering competition for middle school children. The Foundation’s mission is to advance education in STEM by funding research, recognizing scholarship and increasing opportunity. Learn more at

About Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)

jpl.nasa.gov. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a division of the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, manages missions to Mars, asteroids, and other bodies in the solar system, as well as Earth-observing satellites and space-based astronomy on behalf of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. JPL has numerous opportunities for students to get involved in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Learn more at

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

