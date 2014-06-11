Star Wars! Star Wars! Star Wars! There has been so much news flying around the Internet concerning the upcoming “Star Wars” films that it doesn’t seem it will ever stop. Now, according to a confidential source for the website Schmoes Know, there will be a standalone Boba Fett film and the writer will be none other than “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Return of the Jedi” screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan. AMC Movie Talk’s Jon Schnepp revealed:

“One of [the Star Wars spinoffs] is Boba Fett. It is. I know. I know for a fact. I will never reveal my source, but it is the one written by Lawrence Kasdan.”

Recently, Kasdan’s talents were called upon to collaborate with filmmaker J.J. Abrams to rewrite the script for “Star Wars: Episode VII.” Before that took place, Kasdan was attached to write one of the standalone Star Wars films, but nothing was nailed down as to which one. In April, producer/writer Simon Kinberg announced that the crop of new Star Wars movies would not draw upon any of the Expanded Universe (EU) material for the upcoming Star Wars franchise films. All the information would be fresh and not borrow from storylines created post “Return of the Jedi.” Something Kasdan’s “Boba Fett” script is expected to contradict. Speculation is that Kasdan will borrow material from the short story, “The Last One Standing: The Tale of Boba Fett” by Daniel Keys Moran from the anthology book Tales of the Bounty Hunters. In accordance with the films, the last time we saw Fett he was swallowed up by the Sarlacc in the Pit of Carkoon. Surviving that encounter would be a feat in itself. “The Last One Standing” does address this debacle.

“Attracted by the “strong, silent, brutal” character of Fett, Moran agreed, and turned in an outline for a story depicting what happened to Fett after he fell into the Sarlacc in “Return of the Jedi.” Moran’s outline established that the Sarlacc was self-aware, and that Fett spent many years in its bowels before his escape; it was initially approved. However, Lucasfilm later requested that Moran change the story to make Fett stay in the Sarlacc just a few days, and that it could not be sentient as he wished. Moran revised it until Lucasfilm was satisfied.”

Because Fett’s escape from the Sarlacc is the only story to logically address this issue. By approaching the solution from this angle, it just makes sense! So, what is “The Last One Standing: The Tale of Boba Fett” about?

“It focuses on bounty hunter Boba Fett, though also features passages written from the point of view of war criminal Kardue’sai’Malloc and Han Solo, former smuggler and hero of the Rebellion. The early portions of the book deal with a number of incidents in Boba Fett’s early life, documenting his fixation on and rivalry with Han Solo, and establishing much of his background. After jumping time frames a number of times, the story reaches 19 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin) and stays there for its duration. After an older Fett successfully captures Kardue’sai’Malloc, the Butcher of Montellian Serat, to pay for his retirement, he and his old nemesis Solo end up facing off on Jubilar, where they first met. The story ends in a cliffhanger, with each man pointing a gun at the other from close range.”

So, when will the Boba Fett film arrive in theaters?

Currently, there is a little confusion on this. A view at the proposed release schedule for the new Star Wars projects was recently released from toymaker Hasbro’s toy fair.

Fall of 2014: “Star Wars: Rebels” (animated series coming to Disney XD)

December of 2015: “Star Wars: Episode VII”

December of 2016: “Boba Fett” (could be traded with “Solo”)

2017: “Star Wars: Episode VIII”

2018: “Solo” (could be traded with “Boba Fett”)

2019: “Star Wars: Episode IX”

2020: “Red Five” (The adventures of Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Squadron)

It is known that Gareth Edwards (“Godzilla”) will direct the first Star Wars spin-off with a script by Gary Whitta (“The Book of Eli,” “After Earth.”) Director Josh Trank (“Chronicle”) was recently hired to direct the Han Solo film, while no one, as of yet, has been attached to the “Red Five” feature.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” will open in theaters on December 18, 2015. The film stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Max von Sydow, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, Gwendoline Christie, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Peter Mayhew, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega. J.J. Abrams and Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay based on characters created by George Lucas. J.J. Abrams directs.

