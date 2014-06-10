“Best Buddy Cop Duos” in movies never gets old and has been a theme in some great films through out the years. Since “22 Jump Street” opens this weekend and the movie has a great “Best Buddy Cop” theme I decided to go back in time and compile a set of images from films that feature policemen that fight crime and are good friends.

Check it out below!

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

