"Best Buddy Cop Duos" in movies never gets old and has been a theme in some great films through out the years. Since "22 Jump Street" opens this weekend and the movie has a great "Best Buddy Cop" theme I decided to go back in time and compile a set of images from films that feature policemen that fight crime and are good friends. Check it out below! Morton Schmidt and Greg Jenko (21 Jump Street) Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh (Lethal Weapon) Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey (Bad Boys) John McClane and Zeus Carver (Die Hard With A Vengeance) Jack Cates and Reggie Hammond (48 hours) David Starsky and Ken Hutchinson (Starsky & Hutch) Officer Michaels and Officer Slater (Superbad) Art Ridzik and Ivan Danko (Red Heat) Lee and Carter (Rush Hour)