X-Men director Bryan Singer has garnered so much negative press of late due to allegations and lawsuits filed against him for sexual abuse that 20th Century Fox is on the cusp of releasing him from helming the sequel “X-Men: Apocalypse.” An insider had this to say about Singer and Fox who are poising themselves for a huge court battle.

“Fox isn’t confident in it (the lawsuit) not heavily impacting production. Bryan’s lawyers are going nuts because the deal was closed months ago.”

Fox was given proof that the lawsuits are fiction by Singer’s legal team claims the insider. What it comes down to is money.

“They don’t really care whether he’s innocent or guilty — they’re only concerned with the bottom line, which is giving him another $250 to $350 million to make Apocalypse. They have been in talks about who else he’d let direct it, with him producing, but those led to heated arguments and walk outs. If “Days of Future Past” does big, big business (not just opening weekend, but has ‘legs,’) it will be easier for the studio to relax and let things happen…”

The insider mentioned that the studio is worried that a lawsuit might affect the movie’s production rate.

“They’re also looking at how far back they can push production without moving the release date, if any lawsuit did get a court date,” the insider said. “Even if Bryan doesn’t direct the film, he’s still going to get a major payout because the deal with them was made final months ago.”

In April, Michael Egan, 31, filed a lawsuit alleging that Singer and other men had forced themselves on him using coercion of alcohol and cocaine, when he was between the ages of 15 and 17. In March, a second young man, identified only as a British John Doe, came forward and filed a lawsuit against the director.

Singer is steadfast and denies these allegations. He called them, “outrageous, vicious and completely false.”

“Bryan’s lawyers still have not been delivered the cases. It is being dragged out as long as possible because the plaintiff’s now know that as soon as they do deliver the cases, they’ll be dismissed,” the insider said. “Bryan’s lawyers have evidence to prove the dates don’t match up on the first lawsuit and witnesses to prove Bryan’s movements on the night of the Superman Returns premiere in London.”

The insider further claims that Singer is cleaning house within his circle of friends. Anyone who’s loyalty is in question has been sacked.

“Bryan’s been scrubbing clean his circle of ‘friends,’ getting rid of anyone who has said anything to the press in the past month. He feels betrayed by the people that he’s been so generous to turning on him and saying awful things, which get back to him.”

Whether Singer is innocent or guilty, it does seem odd that these allegations occurred near the opening of “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” which has successfully gone on to earn $610 million worldwide to date. Can this truly be a coincidence?

Here is the storyline for “X-Men: Days of Future Past:”

The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two time periods in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” The characters from the original X-Men film trilogy join forces with their younger selves from “X-Men: First Class” in an epic battle that must change the past – to save our future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” is currently showing in theaters. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Shawn Ashmore, Booboo Stewart, Evan Peters, Omar Sy, Kelsey Grammer, Morgan Lily, Lucas Till, Adan Canto, Josh Helman, Evan Jonigkeit, Gregg Lowe, Thai-Hoa Le, Robert Crooks, Alex Ivanovici, Larry Day, Jaa Smith-Johnson, Jason Deline and Amelia Giovanni. Simon Kinberg wrote the screenplay from a story by Jane Goldman, Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Bryan Singer directs.

Sources: radaronline, boxofficemojo

