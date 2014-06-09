Expecting to see the debut of Wonder Woman’s new costume for “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” fans were in for a surprise when they got something unexpected from Warner Bros. Studio. The studio’s VIP Studio Tour has spent the past few days teasing a big secret. It turns out ‘The Batman Exhibit’ will be part of Warner Bros. VIP Studio Tour. The exhibit will be open Monday through Saturday for a limited time. Tickets are a flat $54.00 for all ages. Here is an image and the studio’s press release.



To celebrate the 75th anniversary of DC Comics’ Batman, we’re inviting you to delve into a world of superheroes, Grappling Guns and Batarangs at the studios where the classic movies were made.

This summer, you’ll be able to get up close to the iconic costumes, gadgetry and vehicles used in all seven movies as we open the doors to the Batcave and reveal some closely-guarded filmmaking secrets. Expert tour guides will accompany you as you spot iconic locations from the movies and will lead you to our newly-transformed Studio Tour museum – with more than half of the ground floor now dedicated to the Caped Crusader.

Six iconic Batsuits will be on display including the original version worn by Michael Keaton in Batman and the final Christian Bale costume from The Dark Knight Rises. You’ll get see a wide range of authentic costumes including those worn by Poison Ivy, The Riddler, Mr. Freeze and Catwoman as well as some infamous prop weapons such as the Joker’s cards, Two-Face’s coin, Penguin’s umbrella and Bane’s bomb.

In Warner Bros. Picture Car Museum, which is located on the studio lot, a selection of the Dark Knight’s most iconic vehicles will be showcased – with the Bathammer, Bat-Pod and Tumbler taking centre stage. The Bat-Signal, used to call Bruce Wayne’s alter ego at a time of need, will be on display and you’ll get the chance to operate the infamous prop yourself.

A limited number of specially-themed Batman carts will be available throughout the day, ready to escort film fans around the studio lot.

The legend never ends.

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” will open in theaters on May 6, 2016. The action/adventure/fantasy film will star Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Galdot, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Holly Hunter, Ray Fisher, Callan Mulvey, Tao Okamoto and Tj Norris. Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay from the story by David S. Goyer and Zack Snyder, which is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster and Bob Kane. Zack Snyder directs.

Source: movieweb