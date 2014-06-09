A 15-foot statue of Superman is being constructed on one of the sets in Michigan for Zack Snyder’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” A local resident spotted it and did what Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen would have done and picked up a camera and snapped a picture of the figure that you can see below. The large effigy is in front of a green screen, which means that a special effects shot will be added later behind the object.

So, what does that mean?

Possible Spoiler Alert!

Your guess is as good as mine, but I’m going to say that what we are looking at is a statue of Superman that will be featured in front of the famous Justice League hang out dubbed the “Hall of Justice.“ So, why would that be in the movie? We know many members of the JLA will make an appearance, so it would make sense to see the headquarters. (Psst! The word Justice is part of the title!) Perhaps the audience will see something in the end credits of the film?