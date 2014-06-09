Guillermo del Toro has told Buzzfeed, (while promoting his new FX series The Strain,) that “I’m working very, very hard with Zak Penn,” when he was talking about writing the sequel to last year’s fan hit Pacific Rim.

“We’ve been working for a few months now in secret. We found a way to twist it around. I don’t have the money, but I’m proceeding like it is happening,” del Toro continued, “very new, very crazy ideas on the second one.”

Legendary Pictures have not signed off for Pacific Rim 2 to happen as of now, but what we do know about this early script is that the film will not be a prequel as many had speculated. Guillermo del Toro said that he was “never interested in doing that first wave of invasion.” Instead, the film will continue the story of Charlie Hunnam’s character Raleigh Becket and Mako Mori who was played by Rinko Kikuchi.