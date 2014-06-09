The one, two, three, fo, fif biggest stories from E3 Media Monday…

5. Rise of The Tomb Raider:

Amidst a morning of rapid fire game announcements from Microsoft one announcement that may have slipped by you happened rather quickly when Xbox debuted the trailer for the new Tomb Raider game. While we knew a sequel was in development, hardly anyone predicted we see this lengthy a trailer so soon. The game is set to release in 2015.

4. Remasters rule the world:

Not only did we get Halo and the Last of Us remastered editions, Sony shocked the crowd by debuting the one game that most people thought wouldn’t make it to next-gen consoles. This fall we’ll get Grand Theft Auto V for the Playstation 4. While we don’t know if it’s only on PS4, but we know players from PS3 and Xbox360 will be able to import their online progress into this version and that alone is worth talking about right there.

UPDATE: So far Rockstar only has plans to release a PS4 version but an Xbox One edition of the game would not be out of the question in the future.

3. Media Molecule finally shows its hand:

Sony never hid the fact that every Sony Studio was working on a PS4 title. This includes the developer behind one of its most popular franchises, Little Big Planet. At Sony’s press conference they announced Media Molecule was indeed working on LBP 3. The first gameplay was also show which debuted three new characters for the series; Oddsock, Toggle, and a Bird sack that flies. What was the best part of the announcement is that the game will be available this year. In a year where it seems as though every game is moving to 2015, gamers have a reason to rejoice.

2. New PS4 Bundle:

Anyone expecting or hoping for price drops on next-gen consoles was sadly out of luck but if you’re looking to racially harmonize your gaming consoles Sony can help. It was unveiled today that a new white PS4 bundle would be available when Destiny releases on September 9. The bundle will include a white PS4 console, white DualShock 4 controller, a copy of Destiny and a 30 day PS Plus trial.

1. More freakin Halo!:

Most in the gaming journalism community speculated that Microsoft would unveil a solo Halo 2 anniversary edition. I myself never believed for one second that Microsoft wouldn’t overload Xbox One owners with Master Chief in order to get fever pitch levels of anticipation for Halo 5 Guardians. We were right. This November, Microsoft is giving you the entire Master Chief saga. What’s ridiculous about this is that you’re getting Halo 1-4 on one disc in addition to Xbox original Halo digital content. Currently, Amazon has the game listed for $59.99 if that is indeed the price point then that steal is the most news worthy thing of E3.

