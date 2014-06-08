The city needs heroes. Darkness has settled over New York City as Shredder and his evil Foot Clan have an iron grip on everything from the police to the politicians. The future is grim until four unlikely outcast brothers rise from the sewers and discover their destiny as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Turtles must work with fearless reporter April and her wise-cracking cameraman Vern Fenwick to save the city and unravel Shredder’s diabolical plan.
Opening in theaters on August 8th fans eagerly awaited the latest incarnation of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Below are a few character posters that were spotted in Los Angeles that feature Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Shredder. Although the posters are mostly black and white you can get a better look at the character design since that’s something geeks worry about.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles features:
Director: Jonathan Liebesman
Pete Ploszek/Johnny Knoxville as Leonardo
Alan Ritchson as Raphael
Noel Fisher as Michelangelo
Jeremy Howard as Donatello
Megan Fox as April O’Neil
William Fichtner as Eric Sachs/The Shredder
Danny Woodburn/Tony Shalhoub as Splinter
Will Arnett as Vernon Fenwick
Minae Noji as Karai
Whoopi Goldberg as Bernadette Thompson
Abby Elliott as Taylor
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hits theaters August 8.
Source: West Coast Geek