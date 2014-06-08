The city needs heroes. Darkness has settled over New York City as Shredder and his evil Foot Clan have an iron grip on everything from the police to the politicians. The future is grim until four unlikely outcast brothers rise from the sewers and discover their destiny as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Turtles must work with fearless reporter April and her wise-cracking cameraman Vern Fenwick to save the city and unravel Shredder’s diabolical plan.

Opening in theaters on August 8th fans eagerly awaited the latest incarnation of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” Below are a few character posters that were spotted in Los Angeles that feature Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Shredder. Although the posters are mostly black and white you can get a better look at the character design since that’s something geeks worry about.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles features:

Director: Jonathan Liebesman

Pete Ploszek/Johnny Knoxville as Leonardo

Alan Ritchson as Raphael

Noel Fisher as Michelangelo

Jeremy Howard as Donatello

Megan Fox as April O’Neil

William Fichtner as Eric Sachs/The Shredder

Danny Woodburn/Tony Shalhoub as Splinter

Will Arnett as Vernon Fenwick

Minae Noji as Karai

Whoopi Goldberg as Bernadette Thompson

Abby Elliott as Taylor

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hits theaters August 8.

Source: West Coast Geek