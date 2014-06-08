548 SHARES Share Tweet

This past December, Marvel had about 9 titles trademarked. Here are the titles which were trademarked:

Age of Ultron, Alpha Flight, Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, New Warriors, Rocket Raccoon, Strikeforce: Morituri, Journey Into Mystery, Irredeemable Ant-Man.

The most obvious ones that we had already know would be trademarked for obvious reasons are Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Ant-man.

The one title/name out of the bunch that we keep hearing getting thrown around is Black Panther. The King of Wakanda who has been a member of the Avengers in the comics, has been wanted by Marvel fans for awhile. More like years, I should say. Stan Lee has even confidently said that there will be a film about the Black Panther in the future. But what about these other names? Let’s get into some of them.

Alpha Flight: To describe the team in a shortened way, the Alpha team are like the Avengers of Canada. The Alpha Flight has had a number of different members throughout the years since their debut in X-Men #120 in 1979. The first members of the group were Guardian: known as weapon Alpha who wears a suit with the Canadian maple leaf on it, which allows him to fly. Northstar: whose powers consist of super speed and light generation. Aurora: twin sister of Northstar, who suffers from multiple personality disorder, also has super speed and light generation, but also has power of flight and molecular acceleration. Sasquatch: A scientist who can transform into a beast resembling the mythical creature, who originally developed his powers from a Hulk-inspired gamma radiation experiment. Shaman: First Nations medicine man from Calgary who is also a skilled sorcerer. Snowbird: an Inuit demi-goddess who can transform into animals of the north.



New Warriors: First appearing in The Mighty Thor #411 1989, are a team of young super heroes. The team consisted of heroes such as Firestar: which abilities include flight, ability to manipulate microwave raditation which allows her to shoot out flames, also debuted in 1981’s Spider-man and His Friends as a member of the X-men. Nova: a member of the intergalactic police force called the Nova Corps (which will be involved in the upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy), has the power to enhance strength, flight, and resistance to injury. Namorita: a mutant clone of her mother Namora. Speedball: creates force fields. Marvel Boy (now known as Justice): has the power of telekinesis. Night Thrasher: the founder of the New Warriors who is trained in martial arts and is also a techie.

Strikeforce: Morituri: was a comic which ran from 1986-1989 about aliens that invade Earth that almost succeeds in stripping Earth of all resources. A scientist discovers a way to give humans super-human abilities, creating a group to defend Earth. The book had a number of main characters.

Journey Into Mystery: was originally a horror comics anthology which included giant-sized monster and science-fiction stories in the 1950’s. The series debuted Thor in 1962, then was renamed after the hero in 1966.

With all of these titles being trademarked, Marvel certainly has a lot more to work with. It will be an interesting next few years for Marvel fans.

