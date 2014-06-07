Finally. The ball is rolling for Ant-Man!

After an extensive search for a director, Marvel has announced that Peyton Reed has scored the gig for the anticipated “Ant-Man” movie. Marvel studio hired Reed, whose credits include “Yes Man” and “The Break-Up,” as a replacement for Edgar Wright after he dropped out of the project two weeks ago over ‘creative differences.’ Adam McKay, who was also rumored to direct the film, is now in charge of rewriting the film.

Marvel.com also released a synopsis:

“Armed with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, con-man Scott Lang (Rudd) must embrace his inner-hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas), protect the secret behind his spectacular Ant-Man suit from a new generation of towering threats. Against seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Pym and Lang must plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.”

“Ant-Man” is set to open in theaters on July 17th, 2015 and stars Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll, Michael Pena, and Patrick Wilson.

