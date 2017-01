Last weekend during the annual Long Beach Comic Expo Louis Love had a chance to c0-host a panel with the Superhero Junkies crew. The guest of honor was Richard Hatch from “Battlestar Galactica.”



Below you can watch “Superheroes and Sci-Fi on the Web” from Long Beach Comic Con/ Expo starring Richard Hatch – Actor, Nuke The Fridge correspondent Louis Love and host Todd below!