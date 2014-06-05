290 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s almost too hard to believe that the blockbuster hit “Forrest Gump” will celebrate its 20th anniversary come this July. The big news is that Paramount Pictures Oscar-winning film will return to the silver screen in IMAX theaters on September 5th.

The film is chock-full of quotable lines, which have entered the lexicon of pop culture. “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get,” and “Run, Forrest! Run!” are just two of the many famous quotes that are still recited to this day.

The film not only took home an Academy Award for Best Picture, but star Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis won Oscars for Best Actor and Best Director respectively. In addition, the feature won awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Visual Effects. At a budget of $55 million, the film went on to rake in an impressive worldwide gross of $677.3 million.

For those of you unfamiliar with the film, here’s the storyline.

Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) is a man with a low I.Q., but he wears his heart on his sleeve. His childhood is spent with his best and only friend Jenny. His ‘mama’ adores Forrest and she teaches him the ways of life, which he only understands in simple and literal terms. Forrest goes to college, joins the Army and serves in Vietnam. Along the way, he winds up being a part of pivotal moments in history, wins medals, creates a famous shrimp fishing company, inspires people to jog, starts a ping-pong craze, creates the smiley face symbol, accidentally coins a bumper sticker phrase, donates to people and meets several different presidents through his life’s journey. For everything that happens to Forrest, his one passion and love in life is his childhood sweetheart Jenny.

“Forrest Gump” will be re-released in IMAX theaters on September 5th. The film stars Tom Hanks, Sally Field, Gary Sinise, Robin Wright, Michael Flannery, Mykelti Williamson, Richard D’Alessandro, Michael Jace, Dick Cavett, Haley Joel Osment and Teresa Denton. Eric Roth wrote the screenplay based on the novel by Winston Groom. Robert Zemeckis directs.

