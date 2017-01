Epic “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” Poster!

The IGN website has scored what is possibly the coolest poster I’ve ever seen. The new Dawn of the Planet of the Apes poster features Caesar holding a rifle while sitting on a horse leading fellow apes to battle.

The Matt Reeves-directed “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” stars Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke, Gary Oldman, Keri Russell, Toby Kebbell, Kodi Smith-McPhee, Enrique Murciano, and Kirk Acevedo. The film opens in theaters on July 11.