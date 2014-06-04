600 SHARES Share Tweet

As filming for Zack Snyder’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” proceeds in Michigan rumors and images from the anticipated film have been popping up constantly. Ever since it was revealed that Ben Affleck’s Batman is supposed to be older and semi-retired it’s safe to say that he’s encountered or interacted with most characters from the “Batman Universe.” The question is who will appearing in the film? We know Bruce Wayne’s assistant, butler, confidant, best friend, and surrogate father figure Alfred Pennyworth ( Jeremy Irons ) will make appearance but who else will be included? That question may just have been answered.



Here’s another rumor….

SPOILER WARNING!

The latest comes from the website batman-on-film. According to them “a good and longtime” source has informed them that Commissioner Gordon will be in the movie. BUT the site is quick to say that they no confirmation yet.

When last we saw Commissioner Gordon he was mourning the death of Batman in “The Dark Knight Rises.”