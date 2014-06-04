677 SHARES Share Tweet

Most Hollywood films utilize storyboards to help the director visualize angles and coverage of various scenes in a film. “Sin City 2: A Dame to Kill For” already had a storyboard artist in place with writer and co-director Frank Miller. Miller’s primary fame stems from his storytelling and illustrations that he has created for various comic book publishers, which include Marvel, DC Comics and Dark Horse to name a few.

To help film the world of Sin City, Miller drew a set of sketches to assist co-director Robert Rodriguez shoot a large and involved set piece for the movie. Characters featured in the scene are Marv (Mickey Rourke,) Nancy (Jessica Alba,) Miho (Jamie Chung replaces Devon Aoki for the sequel,) Dallas and plenty of “goons” who wind up on the business end of a gun, arrow, sword or Marv’s fists. Check it out!

Here is the storyline for the action/crime/thriller prequel.

Basin City’s most hard-boiled citizens cross paths with some of its more reviled inhabitants.

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” will open in theaters on August 22nd. The film stars Bruce Willis, Josh Brolin, Jessica Alba, Eva Green, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Juno Temple, Jaime King, Rosario Dawson, Mickey Rourke, Jamie Chung, Lady Gaga, Christopher Meloni, Jeremy Piven, Ray Liotta, Marton Csokas, Stacy Keach, Dennis Haysbert, Powers Boothe, Julia Garner, Kea Ho, Callie Hernandez, Billy Blair, Patrick Sane, David Maldonado, Alcides Dias, Gary Teague, Holt Boggs, Will Beinbrink, Crystal McCahill, Dimitrius Pulido, Johnny Reno, Rob Franco, Bart Fletcher, Robin McGee and Daylon Walton. Frank Miller, William Monahan and Robert Rodriguez wrote the screenplay based on the graphic novels created by Frank Miller. Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller co-direct.

Source: yahoo.movies