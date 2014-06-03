Variety has reported that Marvel is in early talks with Scott Derrickson to direct one of their phase 3 films, Dr. Strange.

According to Variety’s sources, Marvel and Derrickson are in early talks but say that “a deal should be struck shortly.”

Scott Derrickson has been known for his horror flicks. He has written and directed films such as The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Hellraiser: Inferno, and Sinister, to name a few.

Marvel has not yet commented on this.

Dr. Strange was co-created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, in 1963. Doctor Stephen Vincent Strange, was a former neurosurgeon who gets into a life changing car accident which severely shattered his bones, which ended his ability to perform surgeries. Strange then goes in search of ways to restore his hands. After exceeding all of his funds and becoming homeless, he then runs into the Ancient One, who is Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme. The Ancient One refuses to help Strange at first, but after Strange proves that he has some good in him, the Ancient One teaches Strange the mystic arts.

Sources: Variety, Wikipedia