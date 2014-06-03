379 SHARES Share Tweet

Deadline is reporting that Sony is in talks with Kings of Summer director, Jordan Vogt-Robeerts, to helm the video game adaptation of Metal Gear Solid. The film will be based on the long running Playstation game series, Metal Gear, from Konami and creator Hideo Kojima. Former Marvel executive Avi Arad, who produced the Spider-Man films for Sony will be producing the film. The game focused on a covert-ops agent Snake who infiltrates a nuclear weapons facility to neutralize and destroy a terrorist organization who seek to launch a nuclear strike with a mechanized weapon called Metal Gear Rex.

