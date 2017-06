450 SHARES Share Tweet

Spoilers!

Don’t read if you don’t want to be spoiled.

According to several sources that include Latino-Review, actor Josh Brolin has landed the part of voicing the villain Thanos who will be appearing next in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The first and last time we saw Thanos was during the end credits scene in “The Avengers.”

Brolin was almost cast as Batman in the Man of Steel sequel “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

