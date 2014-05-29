900 SHARES Share Tweet

Sin City A Dame To Kill For, have had a series of character posters released throughout the month. According to Deadline, the MPAA, (Motion Picture Association of America, you know the ones that decide what a film should be rated?) Well they have a problem with one of the character posters for the film. Here’s the poster they say crosses the line:

This poster features the stunning Eva Green as Ava Lord. Now here’s why the MPAA has a problem with the poster. According to Deadline, the MPAA disapproved of it “for nudity — curve of under breast and dark nipple/areola circle visible through sheer gown.” Pretty specific.

As of now, the MPAA is working on a comprise with the filmmakers and Dimension Films have confirmed that the poster is being reworked.

