From the Hollywood Reporter, MGM and Warner Bros. Pictures announced a new trilogy based on the 1994 science fiction film Stargate. The original film followed “a small reconnaissance group of US soldiers andan Egyptologist who use an ancient device found in 1920’s Egypt to transport themselves to a far distant planet where humans are slaves to an ancient alien being.” Roland Emmerich (Independence Day), director and co-writer of the first film will direct this new trilogy. The original Stargate, starred Kurt Russell and James Spader, which grossed nearly $200 million worldwide when it released. Roland Emmerich is slated to direct Independence Day: Forever Part I and II for 20th Century Fox before he can start filming the new Stargate trilogy.

