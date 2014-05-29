450 SHARES Share Tweet

According to the Huffington Post actor Brad Pitt was attacked and punched in the face while attending a premiere for the movie “Maleficent” with his wife Angelina Jolie who is the star of the movie.

Pitt was posing for photos in front of Disney’s El Capitan theater on Wednesday evening. Then “some guy jumped over the barricades and made contact with Brad Pitt,” Officer Nuria Vanegas of the Los Angeles Police Department told the Los Angeles Times. The suspect’s name is Vitalii Seduik who allegedly attempted to crawl under actress America Ferrera’s gown at the premiere of “How to Train Your Dragon 2” at the Cannes Film Festival. So Seduik does this kind of stuff.

Brad Pitt is unharmed and after the incident continued to take pictures and sign autographs for fans.

Here’s a picture of the moron aka Vitalii Seduik.