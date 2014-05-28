Paramount Pictures World War Z was a hit at the box office last summer grossing an impressive $540 million worldwide so it’s no surprise that a sequel is in development. According to Variety, Oscar-nominated screenwriter Steven Knight has been hired to pen the screenplay to World War Z 2 for Paramount. Steven Knights writing credits include Legendary Pictures Seventh Son and Eastern Promises starring Viggo Mortensen. Brad Pitt will produce the apocalyptic zombie thriller alongside Skydance Productions. J.A. Bayona (The Impossible) will replace Marc Forster (Quantum of Solace) as director. No release date has yet to be announced.

