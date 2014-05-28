Watch the Sony E3 Press Conference the same way you can watch Cats…

Announced on the PlayStation blog today:

Why watch PlayStation’s E3 Press Conference on a puny browser window when you can see it on the silver screen? On June 9th, we’re inviting PlayStation fans in the US and Canada to experience the E3 press conference in a new way – live, on a massive screen in more than 40 movie theaters.

Join us and host Geoff Keighley for the PlayStation E3 Experience, featuring an HD simulcast of the PlayStation E3 Press Conference. Attendees will also see 30 minutes of extra content, including exclusive extended game footage and interviews with the world’s biggest game developers. And hey, if you show up, we might even cough up a few surprise gifts.

Best of all, it’s free. Space is limited, so make sure to register for the event soon here:http://eventgrid.com/Custom/playstatione3