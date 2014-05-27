Chicago destroyed by Transformers!

Help Stop them!

Paramount Pictures has unleashed some awesome viral marketing for Michael Bay’s Transformers: Age of Extinction that opens in theaters on June 27.

Watch Chicago being destroyed in the video below then visit http://www.transformersaredangerous.com/ for more!

As humanity picks up the pieces, following the conclusion of “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” Autobots and Decepticons have all but vanished from the face of the planet. However, a group of powerful, ingenious businessman and scientists attempt to learn from past Transformer incursions and push the boundaries of technology beyond what they can control – all while an ancient, powerful Transformer menace sets Earth in his cross-hairs.

Director: Michael Bay