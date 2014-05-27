THR is reporting that Boardwalk Empire star Charlie Cox, is now confirmed to play the role of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, for the upcoming Netflix series. (The rumor initially came from Latino Review.)

Marvel has already found a new director Steven S. DeKnight (Spartacus) to take over for Drew Goddard who left the project to focus on the Sinister Six film. Goddard will still be involved with the series as executive producer.

Marvel and Netflix have declined to comment on the casting of Charlie Cox, but the official announcement is expected to come soon.

Sources: THR, Latino Review