It’s Lego Batman but in space!

Today on the official Facebook page, WB interactive announced a new Lego Batman game to be released this Fall on all major consoles and PC. The game, officially titled Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham will put batman and 150 of DC comics classic characters in a battle to save the universe from the threat of Brainiac. The game appears to lean toward the sandbox of the successful Lego Marvel game.

Following on from the events of DC Superheroes, Beyond Gotham follows the Caped Crusader on a cosmic adventure, which sees him out to prevent Braniac from destroying Earth. Batman will race against Brainiac to collect the power of the lantern rings which as the company has said will have various effects on all the different characters.

Iconic locations, big characters, more hours of Lego fun all add up to one of the Fall’s most anticipated games. We’ll bring you more on this title in a few weeks from the E3 show floor. But you can check out the trailer below.