Pixelated blocks meet Master Chief…

Attention, Spartans! Microsoft Studios, Mojang and 343 Industries are excited to launch the iconic characters, weapons and worlds of “Halo” into the block-building canvas of “Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition.” Starting tomorrow the Master Chief and “Minecraft” fans can download the “Halo” Mash-up pack on Xbox Live.



The Mash-up pack, expertly crafted by 4J Studios, includes a “Halo”-themed texture set, themed menus and user interface, craftable items and 31 music tracks across the “Halo” franchise. Also available are 40 pixel-perfect character skins depicting beloved “Halo” characters such as the Master Chief, Cortana, Sergeant Johnson, Arbiter and more. For fans looking to fully immerse themselves into the “Halo” universe, the “Halo” Mash-up pack also features pre-made worlds such as Silent Cartographer, Sandtrap, Valhalla, Blackout, Guardian, Blood Gulch and plenty of other well-known Halo vehicles and features.