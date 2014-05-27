500 SHARES Share Tweet

The 2002 hit film “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” is finally getting a sequel. After more than a decade, the cast is reuniting for what is reported to be a bigger and fatter Greek wedding. The first film is one of the most successful independent films of all time.

Nia Vardalos wrote the script for the original film, as well as for the sequel. She will reprise her role as the first generation Greek-American woman Toula, while actor John Corbett will return to play her non-Greek husband Ian.

Greek Wedding started out as a one-woman play from Vardalos, which chronicled her life growing up in a Greek household in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and then marrying a non-Greek. Rita Wilson, who is half-Greek, saw the L.A. play and brought it to the attention of her husband Tom Hanks.

The film grossed over $241 million at the domestic box office and spawned a CBS television sitcom “My Big Fat Greek Life,” which only lasted seven episodes.

Vardalos’ career has seen its share of changes since the film. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Screenplay for the movie, and she is now currently in the middle of a book tour for her best-seller Instant Mom. This is what she had to say.

“Now that I’m experiencing motherhood, I’m ready to write the next chapter of my family story. Of course a few jaded folks in the press corps will claim I ran out of money or just want to kiss John Corbett again. One of these things is true.”

Playtone, HBO and Gold Circle will back the sequel. Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman will return to produce, while Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer, Norm Waitt, Steve Shareshian and Nia Vardalos will executive produce. Joel Zwick directed the original, but no director has been assigned to helm the project at this time.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter