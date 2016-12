If You Love Harley Quinn and Tank Girl, Then You’ll Love This

Artist Valhalla Halvorson has designed a shirt which you can find on Shirtoid, that displays DC’s most lovable female lunatic Harely Quinn, doing some Tank Girl cosplay in Tank Girl’ signature pose.

This design has a little bit of Gotham all around. From the bats of Batman to the “ha ha ha’s” of the Joker, as well as a little Joker doll hanging from Harley’s gun.

You can find this shirt on Shirtoid which goes for $25.52.