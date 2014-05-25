Within a day of 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” arriving in theaters, Amazon.com has announced that they are pre-selling two exclusive packages for the Blu-ray release of the “X-Men: First Class” sequel. With your order, you will receive Magneto’s helmet along with the complete collection of all five X-Men films plus the two Wolverine movies. For UK buyers only, a similar package is available, but instead of Magneto’s helmet, Professor X’s Cerebro headgear will be offered instead. No release date, special features or extras have been announced at this time. Along with images of the head pieces, we are giving you a chance to figure out the events in all of the X-Men and Wolverine movies. So, as a bonus, we have two infographics to help you sort out the timelines. Warning! You may need aspirin afterwards!

Here is the storyline for “X-Men: Days of Future Past:”

The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two-time periods in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” The characters from the original X-Men film trilogy join forces with their younger selves from “X-Men: First Class” in an epic battle that must change the past – to save our future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on Friday, May 23rd. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Shawn Ashmore, Booboo Stewart, Evan Peters, Omar Sy, Kelsey Grammer (rumored,) Morgan Lily, Lucas Till, Adan Canto, Josh Helman, Evan Jonigkeit, Gregg Lowe, Thai-Hoa Le, Robert Crooks, Alex Ivanovici, Larry Day, Jaa Smith-Johnson, Jason Deline and Amelia Giovanni. Simon Kinberg wrote the screenplay from a story by Jane Goldman, Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Bryan Singer directs.

