New Wii U game combines the Legend of Zelda franchise with Dynasty Warriors.

Hyrule Warriors, the imaginative upcoming game for the Wii U console, combines the action-packed game play of Tecmo Koei’s Dynasty Warriors series with the iconic characters and worlds from The Legend of Zelda series. In addition to the focused action game play of leading one soldier against a massive horde of enemies, the Dynasty Warriors series is also known for its epic storyline. In this game, players control Link as he faces a powerful new enemy – the evil sorceress Cia – and her army to rescue the captive Princess Zelda. For the first time ever, Princess Zelda’s loyal Hyrulean Captain Impa makes her debut as a playable character. Impa equips a huge sword and can perform powerful combos to defeat enemies. Many other surprising playable characters make appearances in Hyrule Warriors, and each playable character will have signature weapons and action animations. Players will encounter new enemies such as Sorceress Cia, but some familiar enemies like Bokoblins and Lizalfos from The Legend of Zelda series will also appear in the game.

These are the first details we’ve learned about the game with much more to be revealed in a few weeks at E3. Hyrule Warriors is set to release sometime this year and is developed by Tecmo Koei, the team behind the Dynasty Warriors franchise.