Coming Soon…

Nowhere Studios today unveiled a new trailer for Monochroma, its cinematic dystopian puzzle platformer, that will launch on Windows PC, Mac and Linux on Steam on May 28th. In Monochroma players are transported to a dystopian state during the 1950’s, after two brothers witness a horrific crime committed by an evil corporation. Without cutscenes, text or spoken words, players must delve intellectually and emotionally into the story to help the brothers work together to progress past mind-bending puzzles and save the world from tyranny.

Spread over four chapters, discover vast ghettos built upon thousands of tenement buildings that reach into the clouds, a labyrinth of sewer tunnels, factories bellowing out industrial smoke and a city sized zeppelin hovering in the sky. The puzzles encountered inMonochroma are realistic and use physics to naturally blend with the environment.



Another Monochroma trademark is the relationship between the two brothers. Early in the game, the younger brother injures his leg after an accident, and must be supported by his older sibling. At times, the player needs to temporarily stop carrying him in order to solve puzzles. However he can only be placed near safe, bright areas—because like most kids, he’s scared of the dark. This gameplay mechanic defines Monochroma as a cerebral, methodical puzzle game that rewards players who are caring and brave at the same time. Being a responsible older sibling is mandatory—just as in real life.



To learn more about Monochroma visit: www.monochroma.com