Yesterday, we reported some breaking/shocking news of director Edgar Wright and Marvel, parting ways out of nowhere, due to “differences in their vision of the film.” Since then, all kinds of rumors have been popping up all over the internet about the specific reasons why Wright left the Ant-Man film. Rumors such as Wright was behind schedule but most of what we have read is that huge rewrites were made in the script that Wright and his writing partner Joe Cornish, didn’t care for too much.

For instance, Latino Review posted an “an exclusive inside story” on the split:

“About 3 months ago, Marvel had notes. The meat of the notes were about the core morality of the piece, must include franchise characters. etc., These notes came from the big four at Marvel. Joe Cornish and Edgar Wright did two drafts to try and answer the notes without compromising their vision.

6 weeks ago Marvel took the script off them and gave the writing assignment to two very low credit writers. One of the writers were from Marvel’s in house writing team. Edgar stayed cool, agreed to stay on the project, and read the draft.”

The article went on to say:

“The script came in this week and was completely undone. Poorer, homogenized, and not Edgar’s vision. Edgar met with Marvel on Friday to formally exit and the announcement went out directly after.

Edgar & Joe were upset by the sudden, out of nowhere lack of faith in them as filmmakers. Fiege had always batted for them but this felt like it came from the higher ups.”

Whether this is true or not, we may not find out for a while if at all.

Since the news of Wright’s departure went public, writer and director Joss Whedon went public on Twitter to show a bit of support to Wright by posting this pic below:

The pic is referring to Wright’s Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn also took to social media via Facebook and wrote a pretty touching message.

“Sometimes you have friends in a relationship. You love each of them dearly as individuals and think they’re amazing people. When they talk to you about their troubles, you do everything you can to support them, to keep them together, because if you love them both so much doesn’t it make sense they should love each other? But little by little you realize, at heart, they aren’t meant to be together – not because there’s anything wrong with either of them, but they just don’t have personalities that mesh in a comfortable way. They don’t make each other happy. Although it’s sad to see them split, when they do, you’re surprisingly relieved, and excited to see where their lives take them next.



It’s easy to try to make one party “right” and another party “wrong” when a breakup happens, but it often isn’t that simple. Or perhaps it’s even more simple than that – not everyone belongs in a relationship together. It doesn’t mean they’re not wonderful people.

And that’s true of both Edgar Wright and Marvel. One of them isn’t a person, but I think you get what I mean.”

Most of what I have seen on various sites as well as ours, is that about 90% of fans are not too happy about Edgar Wright’s departure. I’m guessing within the upcoming weeks or possibly days, that we will know who the director is that Marvel has already chosen to take over for Wright.

