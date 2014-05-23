Universal Studios Home Entertainment has announced the release date for SABOTAGE (Blu-ray/DVD) which will be available on Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD with UltraViolet™ and On Demand on July 22, 2014. SABOTAGE will also be available on Digital HD on July 8, 2014.

Synopsis

David Ayer’s Sabotage stars Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Breacher, the veteran DEA agent in charge of a fearless squad. After effectively hiding 10 million in drug money during an epic bust, their plan falls apart when they return to discover that someone has swiped the cash. As the incident gets investigated, everyone is suspended from duty. After authorities fail to bring any charges, Breacher starts retraining the group which has grown rusty and distrustful of each other during the long layoff. Soon, members of Breacher’s crew start dying in gruesome fashion. He gets close to Caroline Brentwood (Olivia Williams) the investigator put in charge of the case. Caroline eventually learns about a dark secret from Breacher’s past. Soon the remaining members of the crew realize that one of them is responsible for the murders, and that same person probably has the cash as well. ~ Perry Seibert, Rovi

Check out the trailer below!