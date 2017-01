According to Variety, Edgar Wright who was supposed to direct Marvel’s Ant-Man, has left the film. Marvel has already found a director to replace Wright, but has not said who just yet.

The reason behind Wright leaving the film is because of “differences in their vision of the film.”

This changing of directors is said to not be a problem for the release date which is still July 17, 2015.

Sources: Variety, The Nerdist