Greetings and salutations, fellow Fridge Nukers! Your Nuke the Fridge “Whovian In Residence,” Bradfield, here – from the employee commissary at Adipose Industries with a special report.

The Twelfth Doctor Begins

, starring(as the newly regenerated) and(as Companion,) will premiere in August. When in August? They haven’t said. Which villain, monster or alien race will be the first to lock horns with the new Doctor? They haven’t said. And the teaser trailer on the BBC America site is only slightly more informative than the appearance of Peter Capaldi’s eyebrows in. Regardless, fans — including yours truly — are excited. Let the rumor mill begin!

It’s going to be a big summer for DW fans. Of course there’s San Diego Comic-Con International 2014 – at which we can reasonably assume the show will have a presence. As the show’s popularity has been on the incline here in the States, so has the “real estate” they occupy at Comic-Con. What was once a relatively small group in a conference room in the corners of the con, has snowballed into a massive audience in Hall H (SDCC’s biggest venue).

Anticipation is high, as many of the show’s fans here in the states jumped on board during Matt Smith’s run, and are still reeling from his departure and regeneration into Scottish character actor, former bandmate of Craig Ferguson, and former guest star on both Doctor Who proper and the spinoff series, Torchwood, Peter Capaldi. [I’ve heard that some recent Whovians were up in arms that he didn’t regenerate back into Tenth Doctor, David Tennant, and as great as the guy was, it just doesn’t work like that, folks! Trust me, this too shall pass, and when Capaldi takes his final ride in the TARDIS, you will be shedding a sentimental tear, and speculating about whoever “the new guy” will be.]

Regeneration

For those who were following my other semi-regular Doctor Who columns, Doctor Who News and Whovianism… – I humbly apologize for almost a month of absence. More on this at a later date, but suffice it to say that being the dedicated “Doctor Who Guy,” hasn’t been easy. I absolutely enjoy bringing the latest DW news to people, and talking about the expanded world and history of the show. After a lot of thought about what exactly a regular Who column should be, I came to the conclusion that the most efficient way to do both — and on a regular basis — was to roll them into one column. So, come back Sunday for the first full length edition of The Whovian Report. And keep checking back with Nuke the Fridge to satisfy your jones for Doctor Who news!