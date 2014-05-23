‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’ doesn’t hit theaters until Summer 2015 but that has not stopped JoBlo.com from getting the scoop on next years highly anticipated Marvel sequel. According to Paul Shirey of JoBlo, the second installment of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is going to be the best one yet. Apparently “There will be 3 different versions of Ultron throughout the movie. He is coated in Vibranium and spends the film seeking out more of the raw material to continue his “upgrades.” After the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ “Tony Stark takes on the role of global security by using his army of Iron Man ‘drones’ as peace keepers and housing The Avengers in the former Stark Tower, now Avengers Tower, where he funds new tech, new costumes, and even a new Quinjet.”

As was rumored months ago, Paul Bettany (Transcendence) will make his live action Marvel debut as the fan-favorite Avenger, The Vision, in Age of Ultron. “The costume is said to retain the green/yellow color scheme, added with the Marvel Cinematic upgrade, but the source indicates that Vision is not expected to make his final, full reveal until the third act of the film. As for new costumes, Captain America and Hawkeye will have updated new suits with the Avengers ‘A’ logo courtesy of Tony Stark. Black Widow will be equipped with two electrical batons and the Hulk will be wearing ‘stretchy pants’ that expand and shrink when he transforms between Bruce Banner and Hulk. War Machine (Don Cheadle) is confirmed for a cameo, but will not be featured throughout the story. There is a possibility that we’ll see the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) make a similar appearance but is that is yet to be confirmed.

It seems Ultron will be the titular villain taking on the Avengers, taking the spotlight away from Baron Von Strucker (Thomas Kretschmann) who was glimpsed in the The Winter Soldier mid-credit scene with new Avenger additions Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). It is said that Von Strucker will only appear in the opening battle of the film to set up the ‘hero shot’ of the team assembled for a second time. With Ultron, three new Avengers, and upgraded costumes this new Avengers movie could not get any cooler stay tuned to Nuke The Fridge for more Marvel movie news. ‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’ opens in theaters May 1st, 2015.