Spoiler Alert!

A theme park map of Isla Nublar has made its way on-line via JPLegacy.org with the intention of giving fans a sneak peak of the upcoming “Jurassic World” film. Isla Nublar was the island featured in 1993’s “Jurassic Park” movie. For “Jurassic World,” the powers that be in the feature have pushed through plans to create and build onto the theme park that CEO and creator of InGen, John Hammond (Richard Attenborough,) originally envisioned.

Scanning the map, fans can see familiar dinosaur names and places as well as some new attractions, which have only recently been discussed on the Internet. Recognizable places and well-known dinosaurs include the Creation Lab, Triceratops Territory, T-Rex Kingdom, Gallimimus Valley, The Aviary, Pachy Area (Pachycephalosaurus) and Visitor’s Center. Other prehistoric creatures and areas located on the map include the Underwater Observatory, The Egg Spinner, Bamboo Forest, Gyrosphere, Golf Course, Botanical Gardens, Gentle Giants Petting Zoo, Water Park, Gondola Lift, Mosasaurus Feeding Show, Cretaceous Cruise, Amphitheater (misspelled on the map,) Events Center, Monorail Station, Innovation Center and the infamous Jurassic World Lagoon. Check it out!

“Jurassic World” is scheduled to be released in 3D on June 12, 2015. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Judy Greer, Jake Johnson, Nick Robinson, Irrfan Khan, B.D. Wong, Katie McGrath, Lauren Lapkus, Ty Simpkins, Brian Tee, Andy Buckley, Matthew Cardarople, Brandon Richardson and Alan D. Purwin. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver wrote an early version of the screenplay, while Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly wrote the current screenplay based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Michael Giacchino will compose the music. Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producing, while Universal executives Peter Cramer and Sara Scott will oversee the project for the studio. Colin Trevorrow (“Safety Not Guaranteed”) directs.

Source: JPLegacy.org