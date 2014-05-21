Disney/Marvel have released the first images of “Big Hero 6.”

Here’s the official synopsis for the film by Disney:

“From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes “Big Hero 6,” an action comedy adventure about brilliant robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada, who first finds himself in the grips of a criminal plot that threatens to destroy the fast-paced, high-tech city of San Fransoyko. With help of his closest companion-a robot named Baymax- Hiro joins forces with a reluctant team of first-time crimes fighters on a mission to save their city.”

The first trailer release is set for Thursday and the film is set to be released Nov. 7th, 2014.

Source: Disney, Moviepilot