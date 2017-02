New Video Shows Batmobile Gameplay…

A new video released by Rocksteady Studios shows new gameplay from the highly anticipated Batman: Arkham Knight game. Much of it is what we saw during GDC earlier this year but it shows off a sliver of what we can expect from driving the Batmobile in-game. Check out the video below and we’ll have more from the game during the upcoming E3 in Los Angeles. Batman: Arkham Knight is set to release on Xbox One and PS4 this October.