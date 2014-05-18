Moviemakers, fans and film and television stars flock to the Cannes Film Festival in France every year to promote and see upcoming features and/or hopefully catch a glimpse of their favorite celebrity. Paradox Entertainment and Universal Pictures are using this opportunity to unveil a new promotional poster featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger as Conan the Barbarian, the role that put him on the Hollywood map. The production company is hoping to stir excitement and attract potential investors with their one sheet debut. Check out the “King Conan: The Legend of Conan” poster and see ‘what’s best in life.’

The Arnold Fans‏@TheArnoldFansMay 15

That which did not kill him made him stronger. #LegendOfConan @FredMalmberg @AndreaBerloff @cannes pic.twitter.com/i0ckpX2qrM

The storyline for the action/adventure/fantasy is not known at this time, but Conan will be king and no doubt dispatch any enemies the way he knows best.

“King Conan: The Legend of Conan” is scheduled to begin production later this year with a planned theatrical release in December of 2015. The film will star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Chris Morgan (“Fast & Furious 7”) and Andrea Berloff (“World Trade Center”) are writing the script, based on characters created by Robert E. Howard, Chris Morgan and Andrea Berloff. Fredrik Malmberg (“Broken City”) and Chris Morgan will produce. No director has been assigned to the project at this time.

Sources: Comic Book Resources, The Arnold Fans, IMDb