“Star Wars” Spin-Off Films Revealed?

With Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm early last year and the announcement of a new “Star Wars” trilogy, little is known about the future spin-off movies that will coincide with the new “Star Wars” films (Episode VII, VIII, and XI) until now. According to Dutch website “Star Wars” Union, Hasbro revealed the three spin-off titles during a recent presentation/training event. “We have now received the potential working title of the three officially planned spin-off films” quoted the source. “Hasbro showed at the event, a small timeline with future releases from the “Star Wars” franchises.”

The timeline was as follows:

2014: Rebels

2015: Episode VII

2016: Boba Fett

2017: Episode VIII

2018: Solo

2019: Episode IX

2020: Red Five

This would further confirm that Disney and Lucasfilm plan to release one Star Wars film every year beginning in 2015. The Boba Fett and Han Solo movies that were once rumored appear be the first and second of the spin-off films while the big reveal is the third spin-off movie, Red Five, which was the call sign of Luke Skywalker in A New Hope, being the fifth pilot of the X-Wing Squadron.