Jay Casas here.



Universal Pictures have set a November 4, 2016 release date for an “Untitled 2016 Event Project” that is being co-financed by Legendary Pictures. According to Latino-Review the secret movie project in question is Namor: The Sub Mariner from Marvel Comics. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige stated that the movie rights to Namor is still at Universal Pictures and Marvel movies are becoming million dollar blockbusters with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 dominating the global box office.

Legendary has not denied the story but issued a “No comment” on the matter.