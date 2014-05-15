Just when you thought this summer could not get any better.

The forth film in Michael Bay’s TRANSFORMERS saga is almost upon us and a new trailer has been released via Paramount Pictures. The film will promises to include never before seen robots ( in a live action film ) such as the iconic Dinobots and more. Also look for new gadgets and weapons. In the latest trailer for TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION we get some great robot action at massive scope that proves that the series is NOT slowing down. Here’s the latest trailer for your enjoyment. The trailer looks amazing but let us know what you think about it.



TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION is the fourth film in director Michael Bay’s global blockbuster franchise. Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Li Bingbing , Kelsey Grammer, Sophia Myles, T. J. Miller, Nicola Peltz, Jack Reynor and Titus Welliver star. The film begins after an epic battle that left a great city torn, but with the world saved. As humanity picks up the pieces, a shadowy group reveals itself in an attempt to control the direction of history… while an ancient, powerful new menace sets Earth in its crosshairs. With help from a new cast of humans, Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen) and the Autobots rise to meet their most fearsome challenge yet. In an incredible adventure, they are swept up in a war of good and evil, ultimately leading to a climactic battle across the world.

Transformers: Age of Extinction is in theaters 06.27.14 Official site: TransformersMovie.com Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/transformersmovie Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/transformers

#Transformers

Also Fans can tweet using #TransformersPremiere for a chance to win a trip for two to the world premiere in Hong Kong to see the film and and watch Imagine Dragons perform live on June 19. For official rules: http://www.transformersmovie.com/TwitterSweeps/OfficialRules.pdf Also

Get the official Transformers: Age of Extinction movie app, available now on iOS and Android! Choose your side, complete missions and get ready for the film release. To download the App please visit: http://hasb.ro/TF4APAIT514 Itunes: http://hasb.ro/TF4APAS514 Google Play: