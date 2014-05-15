Check out the new trailer for DELIVER US FROM EVIL starring Eric Bana, Édgar Ramirez and Olivia Munn below!

In DELIVER US FROM EVIL, New York police officer Ralph Sarchie (Eric Bana), struggling with his own personal issues, begins investigating a series of disturbing and inexplicable crimes. He joins forces with an unconventional priest (Edgar Ramírez), schooled in the rituals of exorcism, to combat the frightening and demonic possessions that are terrorizing their city. Inspired by the book, which details Sarchie’s bone-chilling real-life cases.



En DELIVER US FROM EVIL, el oficial de la policía de Nueva York Ralph Sarchie (Eric Bana), luchando contra sus propios problemas personales, comienza a investigar una serie de crímenes perturbadores e inexplicables. Suma fuerzas con un sacerdote poco convencional (Edgar Ramírez), educado en los rituales del exorcismo, para combatir las escalofriantes posesiones que están aterrorizando a su ciudad. Inspirada por el libro, que detalla los escalofriantes casos de la vida real investigados por Sarchie.