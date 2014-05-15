Ben Affleck Looking Super Buff Plus More Batmobile from BATMAN VS SUPERMAN

A few years ago when fans first saw Henry Cavill wearing the Superman suit for Man of Steel many complained that the texture of the suit made Cavill look buff and that actor wasn’t. Then when a few movie stills revealed Cavill shirt-less in the film the actor looked even more ripped then with the Superman custom on.

Here we go again.

Yesterday director Zack Snyder tweeted the first images of Ben Affleck in the Batsuit where Affleck looked as if he gained about 30 pounds of muscle. Again some cited the suit as the source for the actors buff look. Now new images released via Just Jarded via paparazzishow the actor looking super buff.

Check out the images below and take a look at some Batmobile concept designs.