Is Zac Efron in Talks to Star in a Marvel Film?

Bare with us here as this is a new rumor out today, & it’s coming from Latino Review.

According to Latino Review, Zac Efron, who is currently coming out of a box office hit (Neighbors), has “met with Marvel” & has a “given script” for an unspecified Marvel project. I’m sure if this were true, it would get a lot of more ladies interested in the Marvel Universe.

Efron’s manager nor did Disney comment on this rumor.

We will will keep you guys informed as soon as we hear more.

Source: Latino Review